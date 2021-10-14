How to find Kimetsu points and memory fragments in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has an online component, allowing players to show off their demon-slaying skills against opponents worldwide. You can also have an online profile, which is fronted by profile pictures and quotes. Rewards to deck out your online profile or unlock various VS Mode features are accessed in Story Mode, primarily through Kimetsu points and memory fragments.

In Story Mode, Kimetsu points and memory fragments are found during gameplay, wandering around stages outside of combat. What’s more, if you expand your map, the game shows you exactly where Kimetsu points and memory fragments are located. Kimetsu points are symbolized by gold stars on the map and appear on the stage itself as a golden orb; memory fragments are a white-ish oval-shape on the map and appear as a white wisp on the stage.

To get Kimetsu points and memory fragments, you will have to go a little out of the way of the stage’s main objective. This often means ducking into a room or rounding a corner specifically with the aim of finding Kimetsu points or memory fragments. Kimetsu points that are particularly out of the way tend to be worth more.

Kimetsu points are also awarded outside of Story Mode. Specific achievements in VS Mode like playing with a certain character or getting a certain ranking in online play also reward the player with Kimetsu points.