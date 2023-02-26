How to find Mirage Island in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits houses many mysteries waiting to be found and those mysteries can sometimes be worthless, while others are very rewarding. Mirage Island is one of the rewarding mysteries and you need it for race awakening. This Blox Fruits guide will help you find Mirage Island and uncover its treasures.

How to spawn Mirage Island

To spawn Mirage Island in Blox Fruits, you must be on a ship sailing on the sea. Make sure to go to the middle of the sea where there is empty space. Once you are there, keep your camera sideways since the island spawns in front of you. It might take a lot of tries, but eventually, the island spawns. You don’t have to worry about the time, as it can spawn during the day or night.

Focus only on keeping your camera sideways and ensuring there is no other island in front of the boat, so Mirage Island can spawn. Remember that you need to be in the Third Sea of Blox Fruits because Mirage Island is a specific item for that sea. If you are sailing in the second or first sea, it will never spawn.

What can you do at Mirage Island?

Mirage Island is home to many exclusive things that you will not find anywhere in the game. The first thing is the Advanced Blox Fruits dealer, who will have different fruits than the normal dealer, meaning you have better chances of getting legendary fruits like Light or Shadow from him. Another thing you will find on Mirage Island is the awakening material called Blue Gear. However, it only spawns when you find Mirage Island during a full moon. If you are looking specifically for the material, you can sever hop and try to reach Mirage Island in a server where there is a full moon.