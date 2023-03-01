How to find Radscorpions in Fallout 76 – All Radscorpion locations

There are plenty of beasts for you to track down in Fallout 76 from massive Mirelurks to the dangerous Snallygaster. When it comes to the world of Fallout, one of the most iconic creatures by far is the Radscorpion. Making an appearance in many of the Fallout games, these creatures are massive scorpions that were mutated by the nuclear radiation and turned even more deadly. This guide will show you how to find Radscorpions in Fallout 76.

Radscorpion spawn locations in Fallout 76

Radscorpions are dangerous creatures that you shouldn’t hunt down if you are low level. These deadly animals can easily kill your character if you aren’t careful. Defeating them, however, is a great way to get meat. Eating Radscorpion Meat that has been cooked will grant you some extra health as well as some much-needed energy resistance. Of course, you will first need to track these creatures down which is actually quite easy thanks to their multiple spawn locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are eight reliable spawn locations for Radscorpions. These beasts also like to appear around Toxic Valley which is the northernmost part of the map. If you are searching for Radscorpions, check the following areas:

Middle Mountain Cabins

Graninger Farm

The Freak Show

Whitespring Resort

Top of the World

Carleton Mine

Kiddie Corner Cabins

Smith Farm

While Radscorpions aren’t guaranteed to spawn in each of these locations, they do offer the highest spawn chance for them. You can also encounter these creatures during event missions.

Outside of the map locations above, you have also find Radscorpions during events like Project Paradise, Primal Cuts, and Tea Time. These beasts also have a chance to spawn during defense missions to protect workshops that you have claimed. When fighting a Radscorpion, remember to stay behind it and avoid its pincers. You will also want to avoid the tail since it can cause some serious damage. Keep the meat obtained from these animals to use for making Radscorpion Steak and Radscorpion Fillet.