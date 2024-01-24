How to Find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Recommended Videos

There is no limit to resources in the survival game Enshrouded, giving the players plenty to do and much to collect. The game has unique resources that players aren’t familiar, with and therefore will have a slightly harder time trying to find them. One of these resources is Shroud Wood.

Enshrouded introduces the concept of a mysterious fog called the Shroud that has taken over the kingdom. Within this fog are resources that the players will be able to use to create stronger tools and increase the levels of their base. One of the much-needed materials is Shroud Wood. This material does not come from the wooden trees located in the Shroud areas but instead comes from an alien-like source.

Related: How to Find Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Where to Find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shroud Wood is located in the big Shroud invested areas of Enshrouded. The first location players encounter is a gorge near the starting point of the game. The safest entrance, before players have a glider on hand, is right next to the broken bridge to its right. There will be a wooden arch showing the entrance.

Once in the Shroud, players must locate giant structures that look like hairy giant mushrooms. Cut them down to collect Shroud Wood. The good news is, players will not need a special axe to cut them down. The basic axe is perfect for the job.

Players must be careful when going into the infested areas as there is a time limit to how long they can be inside before they die. Look for glowing red lanterns as they will increase the time limit. They are located near abandoned campsites within the Shroud.

What Shroud Wood is Used for In Enshrouded

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shroud Wood is used to create the Scrappy Axe and the Scrappy Pickaxe. Both of these are made with the Blacksmith once players have located him and brought him back to their base. Both have improved durability and efficiency which will make collecting materials easier and faster. Players can also make the Spiritual Cane, a magic tool that can be created with the Alchemist. This will allow them to use offensive magic against enemies and healing magic for allies.

Additionally, Enshrouded players can make Shroud Wood Blocks for building up the base. It takes 10x Shroud Wood to create 100x Shroud Wood Blocks. These are used to make structures with the Construction Hammer.