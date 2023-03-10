How to find Steamy Springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Steamy Springs is a new named location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. In keeping with the Japanese-ish theme of the new region in the southeastern quarter of the map, Steamy Springs feels like a traditional village in rural Japan. It has a narrow stream running through it, and lots of houses. And in Fortnite, you know what houses mean — lots of ground loot, chests, and other containers. Of course, that means it’s going to be a popular location with other players too, so don’t head for Steamy Springs at the start of a match unless you’re up for a fight, especially if it’s close to the start of the Battle Bus’ route.

Where to find Steamy Springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Steamy Springs is on the southern edge of the map, southwest of Mega City, and west of Kenjutsu Crossing. You can also find the Whispering Waters landmark southeast of Steamy Springs. Being very rural, Steamy Springs doesn’t have any roads passing through it, but it’s close to the roads that go west and south from the west side of Mega City. This does mean that there are no vehicles to be found in Steamy Shores though, of course. One other disadvantage of Steamy Shores is that it’s at the edge of the map, which means you might have to do a lot of running to stay within the storm circle. But it is close to Mega City, which is the most exciting new part of the map.

As well as lots of ground loot and chests, you’ll also find a Bounty Board, a Capture Point, and a Reboot Van in Steamy Springs. It’s also worth noting that you can mantle onto the roofs of the houses from the ground level and run up to the top of the roofs. The peaks of these roofs are ideal spots to take cover, and from which to take pot shots at your opponents.