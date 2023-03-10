How to search a computer for evidence of tampering in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The newest Fortnite season is out and there are a lot of new quests that players need to complete if they want some amazing rewards. The Mega City is a very impressive location with really fun gameplay mechanics. However, the main quests of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will send you all over the map trying to hack arcades, grind on rails, and drive rogue bikes around the city. The last part of the quests will see you searching a computer for evidence of tampering. However, there is no clear button to finish this quest on the computer. Here is how you search a computer for evidence of tampering in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to search a computer for evidence of tampering in Fortnite Syndicate Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will get the quest to search a computer for evidence of tampering in Fornite Chapter 4 Season 2 after finishing five main Syndicate quests. For this one, the game will show you a location on the map where you can find a computer. The only action you can do with this computer is to search by holding down the use button (E on the keyboard, X or square on the controller).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Three categories will appear. You might think that this is some kind of puzzle after going through the options, but you just have to press one button. Open up either one of the personnel files (Peely, Stash’d, etc.) and select the “Close All” option (the big X) rather than the “Return” one (the round arrow). This will close the computer and will continue the Syndicate quest. The “Search a computer for evidence of tampering” quest will be done once you press the “Close All” button.

For the last mission of the Syndicate Quest (Part 1), you will just have to talk to Evie or Thunder to finish everything. Once you do that, you will have to wait another month for the next part to come out.