How to find the 1985 Tokai Sabuku in Far Cry 6

Rides are a big part of Far Cry games and Far Cry 6 has four unique rides that can be customized. One of these rides, the 1985 Tokai Sabuku, is in a not-so-obvious location. The game says you can find it by searching an FND Storage Facility in Catalina Ridge. Time to do some searching.

Take a look at the map below. The FND Storage Facility you are looking for is in the Northern Section of La Joya. It is a little southeast of an FND Base. If you happen to have it unlocked, you can easily travel to the storage facility from there.

Once you reach the facility, you will want to take out any guards in the area. It doesn’t appear to be too populated and most of the resistance you might encounter will come from the nearby road.

You will be able to spot the vehicle inside the building in this area, but there is no obvious way to get inside. Head around back to spot a crane sitting in front of an open second-floor door. Climb on top of the crane and jump from the end of its arm to enter the doorway.

Now that you are inside, head to the right and follow the pathway laid out for you. There are a couple of dead ends but it is simple to navigate. You will have to destroy a few boxes in the process. This will lead you to the top of the staircase. At the bottom, you will see the truck along with a bunch of materials you can pick up. After you’ve gathered the materials, hop in the truck and the door will open.