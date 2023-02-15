The Ashika Island map for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gives you the opportunity to explore new locations and unlock several mysteries hidden throughout the map. One of them involves finding a specific location, the Ashika Island Information Booth, a locked location that you can access if you have the correct key. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Ashika Island Information Booth for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where do you need to find the Ashika Island Information Booth for DMZ?

Locating this room is a challenge. There’s a chance you might spawn next to it when you start your DMZ game while on Ashika Island, and at other times, you may need to fight through the map to reach this location. However, knowing where to go becomes much easier until you locate the key, which is a heavy requirement to unlock this room. The Ashika Island Information is on the map grid D5 and it will be to the west of the Town Center.

Related: How to get Objective Defense Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

When you reach this location, the door will be on the bottom floor. It does require a key, which we’ve found to randomly drop by taking out random High Value Targets wandering around the Ashika Island. We highly recommend grabbing one of these missions to give you a chance at finding these enemies, but finding them without the mission is also a good way to locate these keys. There’s a good chance it will take you several matches to find an Ashika Island Information Booth key, so don’t be discouraged if you can’t find it immediately.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the key, interact with the door, and you can make your way inside the room. There are plenty of items for you to loot and to add to your collection to help you survive your DMZ match.