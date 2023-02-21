The B21 Secure Cache is a unique crate you can find while playing a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Like many scattered across the game, the B21 Secure Cache requires a distinct key that you can find to unlock it. You won’t be able to access the items inside with the key, but if you have the key for this particular cache, tracking it down can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the B21 Secure Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the B21 Secure Cache in DMZ

The exact location of the B21 Secure Cache is closer to the middle of the Al Mazrah DMZ map. You can find it south of the Sattiq Cave Complex, north of Sa’id City. It’s in the middle of these two distinct locations and out of the open. Thankfully, you won’t find too many armored patrols attempting to protect it, but you might find a player or two roaming around this location to search through the many scattered supplies. It’s the location of a crashed plane, and there are multiple locked crates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The B21 Secure Cache is on the northern end of this crash. You can find it alongside several duffle bags on the ground, and there are usually a handful of guards protecting the location, typically one or two. You can quickly dispatch them and then secure the cache. The B21 Secure Cache key is difficult to find but has a good chance of dropping when you defeat a High Value Target mission while exploring the Al Mazrah map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you loot the crate, you can go north to take out the hostiles in the Sattiq Cave Complex or try finding the closest Exfil location.