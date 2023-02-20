There are multiple keys that you can find while exploring Ashika Island during a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These keys can lead you to caches full of worthwhile weapons and gear that you can use during your match or try escaping with it. While on Ashika Island, you might be tasked with tracking down the Hotel Employee Fridge with the help of a key. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Hotel Employee Fridge on Ashika Island for DMZ In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Hotel Employee Fridge in DMZ

You can find the hotel referenced in the key on the west side of the island. It will be close to the Beach Resort area, by the City Hall. This is a heavily guarded location, especially between the buildings. You’ll want to adventure over here if you’re careful and while you have a reasonable amount of gear to fend off a handful of combatants who might be wandering by. Thankfully, most players will likely be interested in the City Hall building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fridge you need to find will be on the ground floor, so you don’t need to run through the entire building to find this container. You can unlock the container if you have the Hotel Employee Fridge key on your character. You can use a handful of supplies during your match or choose to take it with you when extracting during your DMZ match. How you handle it is up to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a good chance you can find this key while exploring Ashika Island, or you might find it after taking down a High Value Target, either through a mission or by encountering them by chance.