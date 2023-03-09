Surveying the island in Sons of the Forest can be difficult, but binoculars can make your life easier. They’re a useful tool that can make scouting ahead much easier, and they’re an effective way to get the drop on a cannibal camp before they see you coming. Unfortunately, finding this tool might take a bit of time, but it should be available for every player. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the binoculars in Sons of the Forest.

Where to get the Binoculars in Sons of the Forest

When you start the game, you won’t have to travel too far from your crash site. It should make the process significantly easier to locate, but you might have missed it when attempting to survive on this island. You need to head west of the starting location and keep to the beach. The binoculars will be in an abandoned kayak sticking out of the sand. If you visit this location when the snow begins to fall, it might be a bit harder to track down because it could be covered by snow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can grab this and use it as you would any other tool. You might not be able to use it as often as the other tools, but it can be helpful to track down cannibal camps while you’re exploring Sons of the Forest or you’re trying to track down animals, such as deer or elk.

Because it’s closer to the start of the game, when you begin a new attempt in Sons of the Forest, adding this to your series of tools might be a good idea before you try setting up camp deeper on the island.