How to find the CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 remake

Are you tired of getting up close and personal with the undead in Resident Evil 4 Remake? The CQBR Assault Rifle is the perfect solution for your snipy needs. This bad boy is ideal for taking out enemies from afar, allowing you to engage them safely. However, its limited availability makes it a highly sought-after weapon, and for a good reason. While it may not deal as much damage as some other guns you can equip, the CQBR makes up for it with its range and accuracy. So, if you’re looking to add some distance to your combat strategy, read on to learn how to find this powerful weapon.

Related: What is the best handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Where to find the CQBR Assault Rifle in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to add firepower to your arsenal in the Resident Evil 4 remake, don’t miss your chance to grab the CQBR Assault Rifle in Chapter 10. First, you’ll need to backtrack to the Library where Ashley was held captive and snag the Cubic Device upstairs.

When you get to play as Ashley, make sure you lower the stairs so Leon can access this area. If you skip this step, Leon won’t be able to access this part of the Library.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later, when you get back to Leon, you can access the locked treasure with the Cubic Device and claim the CQBR Assault Rifle as your own.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The CQBR Assault Rifle is the perfect choice if you’re looking to take down enemies from a safe distance. Use the landscape and available space to your advantage to avoid your foes. It’s essential to remember that this weapon doesn’t inflict as much damage, so make sure each shot hits the mark.

If you didn’t get your hands on the CQBR Assault Rifle during Chapter 10, don’t worry. The Merchant will offer it for purchase from Chapter 11 onwards. However, remember that the rifle will be available for a limited time only and at a discounted price of 30%. So don’t hesitate to invest in this powerful weapon to take down your enemies precisely and accurately.