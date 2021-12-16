How to find the giant Guanajuato Holiday Tree in Forza Horizon 5

The 2021 holiday season has brought some added cheer to the Forza Horizon 5 map. Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games have added a number of Christmas-themed destinations to Baja California. including a hockey rink, holiday markets, as well as a giant Christmas tree in Guanajuato, the largest town in the FH5 map. This tree is linked to a number of challenges, including a Weekly Photo Challenge and an Accolade. So, here’s what you need to do in order to find it.

To find the holiday tree in Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5, you will first need to head up to the city. This town is located in the northern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. Drive up to it, and then follow the upcoming steps.

From here, you will want to head to the southeastern part of the town Here’s where you’ll want to go exactly. The spot is depicted by the triangular cursor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tree is massive, and it’s significantly larger than the other ones found in the town of Guanajuato. If you need an exact idea of what the tree looks like, just glance up at the header image of this article.

In order to trigger the Accolade that is related to this tree, plus other challenges that might be related to the tree, just drive up to it. Then, follow any additional steps, such as taking a photo, and you should be good to go.