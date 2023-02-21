How to find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy

The Sleeping Dragon Statue is a Field Guide Page POI in Hogwarts Legacy that you will need to discover to complete your Field Guide Collection of entries. It is no secret that the wizards and witches’ boarding school of Hogwarts can be a nightmarish maze to navigate, even with an in-game 3D model map and minimap to display your position. Accordingly, the Sleeping Dragon Statue is not hidden away in a secret chamber, but learning how to find its exact location will doubtless be a challenge for many students attempting to find every Field Guide Page throughout Hogwarts.

Where to find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy

To find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to have access to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame in the Bell Tower Wing. For those unfamiliar, you can find this fast-travel point by entering the main entrance west of the Flying Class Lawn, the area where you were introduced to Broom flight during the main story. Head through the door facing the courtyard and go to the Floo Flame near the knight statue to activate the fast-travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting your pathway from the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, go up the stairwell on the right, where you will find a Guide Page of a Goblin Artifact horn. Continue past this glass-cased artifact by heading through the door in the alcove leading into the North Hall. Once you are in the North Hall, go down the stairway on the left and enter a doorway into the Dungeons. You will know you are headed in the right direction to the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy if you find a large tapestry of a woman and girl in yellow dresses with a large letter K beneath them.

Continue following the descending stairwells until you reach a horse armor statue with a large letter H behind it. From here, turn left and follow the final flight of stairs to find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy. You can then stand in front of the figurine and cast the Revelio Spell to conjure its corresponding Guide Page.