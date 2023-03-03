How to find Yao Guai in Fallout 76 – All Yao Guai locations

Fallout 76 is filled with deadly and dangerous beasts that can easily take your character down if you aren’t prepared. One of the most fearsome of these creatures is the dreaded Yao Guai. Appearing in multiple Fallout games, these beasts resemble large bears and will not hesitate to chase you down if they spot you. It is best to take them on once you have had some experience under your belt and gained a few levels. This guide will show you how to find Yao Guai in Fallout 76.

All Yao Guai spawn locations in Fallout 76

Yao Guai are fearsome foes that shouldn’t be messed with if you aren’t prepared. There are times, however, when you will need to track these beasts down to complete challenges and earn yourself some score points toward the scoreboard of the latest season. If you need to track down some Yao Guai, there are a few areas where you can go where you are guaranteed to find them.

If you are looking to track down a few Yao Guai, check out the following locations around Appalachia:

Monongah Overlook – One Yao Guai can always be found on the wooden platform at the bottom of the stairs

One Yao Guai can always be found on the wooden platform at the bottom of the stairs Mountainside Bed & Breakfast – Two Yao Guai can consistently be found up the railway line from the building

Two Yao Guai can consistently be found up the railway line from the building Dolly Sods Wilderness – Two Yao Guai can always be found on the road to the entrance and the road leading to the area

Two Yao Guai can always be found on the road to the entrance and the road leading to the area Site Alpha – One Yao Guai can always be found near the building that is by the lake

One Yao Guai can always be found near the building that is by the lake Philippi Battlefield Cemetery – One Yao Guai will typically spawn in the parking lot

These areas are where you can find Yao Guai the most often. Keep in mind that they might take a bit to respawn if another player has recently been to the area and killed the Yao Guai there. The following areas are where Yao Guai have a chance to spawn:

Beckwith Farm

Middle Mountain Cabins

Graninger Farm

Pumpkin House

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Whitespring Golf Club

Each of these areas can spawn but some of them can always spawn other creatures like Radscorpions or Wolves. You always have a chance to find a Yao Guai during the Free Range event. When you encounter a Yao Guai, try your best to attack it from behind since its claw attacks can stagger you and break your character’s limbs.