How to fix Destiny 2 error code Baboon

Since Destiny 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer FPS titles currently on the market, network connection issues are an inevitable part of its ecosystem. Because of their common occurrences within the game, Bungie has provided unique code names for all prevalent error codes. A particular example that players have consistently been experiencing is the Baboon error code. If this is something that you’ve encountered during one of your sessions, then you’re in luck because we’re here to show you how you can fix it.

What does the Baboon error code mean?

Based on the Bungie support team’s definition, the Baboon error code is mainly caused by “packet loss or disconnections between your home network and Bungie.” It can also apparently be caused by weak or volatile Wi-Fi setups, such as mobile hotspots. With this in mind, here are a few ways on how you can remedy the situation so you can get back to completing raids with your fireteam.

How to fix Baboon error code in Destiny 2

Switch to a wired connection

To fix the Baboon error code, you will first need to switch your connection to a wired one using an ethernet cable. By using this method, you’ll be able to rule out wireless connection stability issues as the main cause. Not only that but it also lowers latency and the possibility of lag spikes so you’ll be able to enjoy your in-game experience even more.

Force quit the application

If switching your connection didn’t work, you can also try force quitting or closing the application entirely and starting it up again. This is mainly meant to be used for console players, although PC players can also try it out by exiting the app through the Task Manager. As soon as you restart the game, it should bring you back into the server without any further issues.

Restart and check your router for hardware issues

Router problems may also be a possible cause, so we recommend restarting your router as another possible solution. You should also check it for any signs of wear and tear at the same time since faulty routers can also cause this error code to pop up. If you find any sort of noticeable damage to your device, you may need to have it replaced in order for the game to work properly.

Disconnect unnecessary devices

Network congestion caused by the connection and use of multiple devices is also a common culprit for this problem. Stopping significant downloads or disconnecting unnecessary devices should get rid of the error code if this was what caused it to appear.

If all else fails, then you may need to check in with your network service provider to see if there are currently any issues occurring on their system. The most important thing to remember with the Baboon error code is that it’s mainly caused by connectivity issues. This means that a sudden connection loss, no matter how small, can cause this issue to appear.