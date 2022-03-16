How to fix error code Marmot in Destiny 2

You might face various bugs and errors while trying to play Destiny 2, just like other online games. Sometimes you might face lag issues, while other times, you might not be able to enter the game at all. One of them is the error code Marmot which won’t let you log in to Destiny 2, which can be pretty frustrating, especially after the release of The Witch Queen DLC, when you have tons of new content to explore.

Fortunately, Bungie has officially provided a solution for this problem, and here’s how to fix the error code Marmot in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Error Code Marmot Fix

Image via Bungie

According to Bungie, Error Code Marmot appears when the Destiny 2 files are corrupted or need to be repaired or verified. In that case, you will have to repair your game by using the following steps based on the platform that you are using. Make sure that you close Destiny 2 before proceeding with the fixes.

Steam

G o to Steam’s Library and right click on Destiny 2. Click on the Properties and then, go to the Local Files tab. Hit the “Verify Integrity of Game Files” option and it will start validating/repairing game files. Once it’s done, you can start playing Destiny 2.

If the problem doesn’t solve for you, you will have to delete all the local files except for the “packages” folder by clicking on the Browser option in the Local Files tab. Then, you will have to follow the rest of the steps before logging into the game.

Microsoft Store

Go to Windows Settings on your PC. Open Apps & Features and select Destiny 2. Go to the Advanced Options and hit Repair. Restart Destiny 2 and log into your account.

Image via Bungie

Consoles

The first thing that you need to do is clear the console’s cache. You can do it by switching it off, unplugging the power cord, and letting it stay unplugged for at least five minutes. Restart the console and open Destiny 2.

If the error code Marmot is still stopping you from playing the game, you can try the following steps.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch PlayStation in Safe Mode by holding the power button until the console gets turned off. Then, again hold the power button for about seven seconds. Release the button once the console beeps twice and connect the controller to the console using a USB cable. Then, choose Rebuild Database option to keep your files safe as others might delete all of them. Your hard drive will get scanned for various issues including corrupted files. Once it’s done, start the console again and open Destiny 2.

Xbox One and Series X/S

Press the Xbox button on the controller and open Settings. Select the Blue-ray option and then the Persistent Storage. Hit the Clear Persistent Storage option and then restart Destiny 2.

If none of the above fixes makes the error code Marmot disappear, try uninstalling and then reinstalling Destiny 2.