How to fix error code 38 in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you are trying to play Call of Duty: Warzone, you are likely to run into an issue every now and then. The game is an always online battle royale played by millions of people and has to run through the same client as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There is a lot of room there for something to go wrong. One issue players have had to deal with is Error Code 38, which could keep you from queueing for a game. Here is how to get past it.

Related: Is Call of Duty: Warzone down? How to check Warzone’s server status

How to get around Error Code 38 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The most common cause for Error Code 38 in Call of Duty: Warzone is when you try to play it without installing the latest update. To fix it, update it to the latest version. On PC, Battle.net should automatically be updated, so if you run into this issue, move on to the methods below. On PlayStation, close out of the game, press Options on the game tile, and click Check for Update. On Xbox, close out of the game, go to My Games & Apps, scroll down to Manage, and check the Updates section to see if your game needs one.

If your platform is showing no update needed for Call of Duty: Warzone, fully shut down your system. On PlayStation and Xbox, unplug your console from the power source for 30 seconds before plugging it back in and restarting it. During this time, also check your internet and reset your router if needed. For a more direct connection, connect an ethernet cable.

If none of the above suggestions have worked for you, we recommend contacting Activision Support directly. They can look at your situation and guide you through the process of fixing whatever problem is stopping you from enjoying the game.