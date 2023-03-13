How to fix error code Tapir in Destiny 2

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 and encountering the error code Tapir, you’re not the only one. Many players have been faced this same error, preventing them from accessing the servers. To help you out, we’ve put together a guide on how to fix the error code Tapir in Destiny 2. Here is what you need to know.

Related: How to get Falling Stars Emblem in Destiny 2

How to fix Destiny 2 error code Tapir

As per Bungie, the error code appears when Destiny 2 is down for maintenance. Therefore, before troubleshooting the issue, first make sure that the servers are up and running. You can do this by going to the Destiny Server and Update Status page, where Bungie regularly updates about scheduled maintenance. However, if everything is fine, then the problem is being caused due to some other reasons.

Power cycle your internet router

The error code Tapir is what you might get when you are having issues signing into the Destiny 2 servers, so the problem could be occurring due to network issues. In such cases, you should power cycle your internet router. This is different from a simple restart, as it requires you to turn off the router and remove the power cables. Then, you need to wait for a minute or two before plugging everything back in.

Unlink your Twitch account from Bungie

Some users claimed that they started getting the error code Tapir after they linked their Twitch account to their Bungie account. However, they were able to solve the issue by unlinking it. Therefore, if you recently linked the two accounts, try unlinking them to see if that solves the issue.

Related: How to fix error code Monkey in Destiny 2

Make sure the game is updated

Bungie is always releasing new updates to solve various errors players encounter in Destiny 2. Therefore, you need to make sure your game is updated. To check for a new update, close Destiny 2 and launch it again. If there is a new update available, you will get notified about it before the game launches. Furthermore, no matter which platform you are on, make sure to keep auto-updates on for Destiny 2. This way, you’ll never miss out on a new patch is released.