How to fix screen tearing in Elden Ring on PC

The vast array of different PC settings and components make it incredibly difficult to develop games for the platform without running into at least a handful of bugs sneaking in. Depending on the hardware you’re running, your experience of Elden Ring on PC could be marred by the occasional visual glitch. One of the more common and frustrating of these bugs is the appearance of screen tearing during more intense moments in the game.

Screen tears occur when the game tries to display two frames at the same time, resulting in an image where one half of the screen is shifted in one direction or another. In a game like Elden Ring, which relies on dodging and timing to stay alive against boss fights, this can be particularly frustrating. Here are a few ways to fix this issue should it show up on your PC.

Play Elden Ring in Borderless Window Mode

One fix that some players have reported as working is to change the display mode to Borderless Window mode. This can help alleviate the problem, though it doesn’t appear to have worked for everyone who has reported the issue. Unfortunately, this is the only fix from within Elden Ring’s settings, so if this doesn’t work you’ll need to play with the settings on your PC.

Enable V-Sync for Elden Ring

The more common fix for screen tearing in Elden Ring requires players to go into their GPU settings and enable V-Sync for the game. Many people have this setting disabled globally because it can slow down the frame rate of the game to match that of their monitor, but it also helps keep screen tearing from happening. This bug can be a bigger problem for gamers than a marginally slower frame rate, so enabling V-Sync can be a welcome fix.

How you enable V-Sync depends slightly on the GPU you’re using.

For Nvidia GPUs:

Open Nvidia Control Panel

Click “Manage 3D Settings” under the 3D Settings tab

Go to “Global Settings” and find “Vertical Sync.” You can either turn it on, which means that it will affect all programs, or click “Use the 3D application setting” to turn it on for a specific program. We recommend enabling only for the programs that are having screen tearing issues.

On the “Application Setting” menu, enable V-Sync for Elden Ring on the program list.

For AMD GPUs: