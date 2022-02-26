How to fix the black screen error in Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s latest action RPG is Elden Ring and already players are running into some issues. Invisible enemies aside, one of the most troublesome bugs can be found before the game even starts. Many players have run into what is being called the black screen error on PC. You’ll know if you run into it once you start your game but are left staring at a blank screen. Here’s how to fix it.

Fixing the Black Screen Error

The problem started on day one of Elden Ring’s release. It’s not an overly complicated fix but can be annoying to encounter. For those who are dealing with the black screen problem, first, you’ll want to make sure your operating system is up to date. The next step is to see if you have the latest driver installed for your graphics card.

Another thing you will want to try is unplugging all the cables connected to your computer. This ranges from the mouse, headphones, HDMI, what have you, to see if that fixes the issue.

The third tactic to try is to completely exit out of Steam. Once it closes, restart it and try again. If the black screen still persists, you should verify the game files for Elden Ring. Then restart your PC and try booting up Elden Ring again.

If at last, the problem continues, you may be forced to uninstall Elden Ring and install it all over again.