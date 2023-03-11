How to fix Sons of the Forest fire going out bug

Sons of the Forest allows you to make a fire. This can be either used for cooking food or keeping your character warm during winter. The process of making a fire is pretty simple, and it hardly takes a minute to do it. However, some players are experiencing a bug which causes their fire to keep going out after a few seconds. If you’re one of them, keep reading as we are going to talk about how to fix the Sons of the Forest fire keeps going out bug.

How to fix fire keeps going out bug in Sons of the Forest

Before proceeding with the methods mentioned below, ensure you have the latest update installed. The developers release new updates from time to time, and they contain fixes for bugs that are causing issues. To see if there’s a new update available, simply restart your game. If there is one, the game will tell you to install it before launching.

Build a new fire

A lot of users managed to fix the issue by building a new fire. We know; it can be frustrating to destroy the old campfire you built, but you will have to do it to fix the bug. Keep in mind that the issue might not get solved after the first try. Instead, you’ll need to build a new fire two to three times.

Restart the game

Restarting the game is the quickest way to solve minor bugs. However, before restarting, make sure you save your game first. You can do this by going to your shelter. Once you get near it, you will see an option to save the game.

Make sure you’re using firewood

A lot of you might not know this, but firewood can make the fire last longer. If you’re just using leaves and money, the fire will go out quickly. Therefore, chop down some trees and split them into pieces. You can then throw them on the fire to make it last longer.