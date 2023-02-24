How to get and use Firewood in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, as with most survival games, there are essential tasks and techniques you’ll need to learn in order to thrive in the wilderness. One of the most basic skills in these games is building a campfire, which offers a variety of benefits and is absolutely necessary to ensure your survival. Thankfully, these aren’t tough to create with your lighter, and you can use sticks, leaves, or firewood to keep it burning. Let’s take a look at where you can find the firewood in Sons of the Forest.

How to get Firewood in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

As expected, Firewood can be obtained from any trees on the island. To get firewood in Sons of the Forest, just follow these steps:

First, chop down a tree using your axe. You’ll get several logs per tree.

Once you have a log, take your axe and split it half, lengthwise, which is vertically from the top of the log all the way to the bottom.

Finally, you can chop each of your two halves into individual pieces of firewood by hovering your axe over the logs and chopping crosswise. It’s important to do this step correctly; if you cut the log again lengthwise you will end up with wood planks instead of firewood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There doesn’t currently appear to be any significant need for firewood outside of creating nice, aesthetically pleasing stacks or placing it on the ground like a wooden tile. However, Sons of the Forest is still in early access, so it might get more use as development progresses.

In any case, you’ll probably end up with excess pieces of firewood one way or the other, so you might as well use it. To add firewood to your campfire, simply pick up a piece and head over to your campfire. You’ll want to keep your campfire going so you can benefit from its warmth and use it to cook meat and fish, which you’ll need to do in order to heal yourself if you’ve run out of meds.