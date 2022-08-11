How to fix the account verification parameter error for Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is one of the latest hit MMORPGs to land on PC and mobile with thousands of players flocking to the open world experience. This means you’re bound to meet plenty of others in your server, but also maybe a few errors along the way. That includes the “account verification parameter error,” a message that has notoriously held players back from entering servers. Here’s what this issue means and how you can solve it.

Is there a way to fix the account verification parameter error in Tower of Fantasy?

Despite it being known as the “account verification error,” the problem actually has nothing to do with your account. Instead, the error means that the game’s servers are having trouble keeping up with the high influx of active players. As Tower of Fantasy only recently launched, this is a fairly common issue with most new online-based games, so don’t expect it to ruin your playthrough in the long run.

This still shouldn’t stop you from playing the game now, as there are a few possible ways around it. One potential solution is simply closing out the application or PC client and reopening it again. If you’re still spotting the message after that, it is also worth considering trying another server. As shown below, there are colors next to each server that signal how many players are within them. Servers with a green circle near them are known to be “smooth,” making it less likely you’ll run into the message. The yellow circles point to servers that are close to full, while servers marked with a red circle have reach their capacity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The message is certainly frustrating for those who’ve been patiently awaiting Tower of Fantasy’s release. Luckily, developer Hotta Studio has said it looks to fix the game’s server issues within a matter of days. It has also revealed that anyone who registered an account on or before August 11 will be given additional Dark Crystals amongst other free goodies for their troubles.