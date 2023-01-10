When attempting to play Fortnite, you might encounter a handful of issues when you try to jump into the game. This can occur because there’s a connection on your side, or Epic Games might have a few issues with the Fortnite servers, preventing all players from playing the game. A common error that might happen while you play online is a notification that reads, “Checking Epic Services Queue,” while you load into the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Checking Epic Services Queue error message in Fortnite.

What to do about the Checking Epic Services Queue error message in Fortnite

When you encounter the Checking Epic Services Queue error, we recommend the first thing you need do is check the Epic Game Status page. You can do this by heading over to the server page and seeing if there are any problems with the service currently. There will be a massive list of applications that use this, such as the Epic Games Store, Epic Online Services, Rocket League, and Fortnite, which you can find at the top of this page. If there’s a clear issue, you’ll see it on the right side of the page, where it details if a service is operational, if there’s a partial outrage, or if there’s a complete outage.

Related: The 10 best free online games worth playing

If everything is working on this page, the next step is to use a wired connection to play Fortnite and double-check your firewalls. Some firewalls do not recognize Fortnite as a safe game, and you may need to disable them to access it.

For anyone still experiencing an error message when trying to play Fortnite, the next step is to reach out to the Epic Games support team and see if they can better assist you. They deal with the Checking Epic Services Queue issue every so often, and they’ll know how to walk you through alternative ways to see if they can’t get the game working. It may all come down to waiting for the Fortnite servers to be less hectic and jumping on at a better time. The error could be happening because there’s a massive influx of players attempting to get into the game, stressing out the Epic Games’ servers.