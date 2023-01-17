How to fix the Destiny 2 character deletion bug

A new bug has been reported by Destiny 2 players and has made the whole community go into a frenzy. The glitch is reportedly deleting players’ characters, potentially losing gamers’ load-outs, and forcing some players to start over from scratch. Fans are concerned that they could lose their characters at any moment, and many are wondering if there’s a way to get their avatars back if it gets deleted. The bug is still in its early days, but we looked across the internet to see if there’s any way for you to save your character in Destiny 2.

Can you fix the Destiny 2 character deletion bug?

The initial reports by players who suffered from character deletion bugs cite that when they try logging back into the game, one of their characters will be missing. Reddit user Zzephiris was one of the players that suffered from the glitch and shared it online.

From what we can gather, resetting your game, resetting your internet, and turning on and off your hardware does not fix the glitch. Your character will remain missing no matter what you do. However, Bungie can recover players’ missing characters and return them at no cost. You will need to contact Bungie by posting on the Destiny 2 Reddit forum or getting in touch with the Bungie Help accounts on social media. To contact Bungie Help on Twitter, reply to one of their posts or tag them in a tweet. Usually, a spokesperson will contact you and try to help you with your problem. One of Bungie’s Community Managers has shared that restoring a character is a time-consuming process and takes several hours to implement, often taking days for players to regain their avatars.

While there have been several reports of the character deletion glitch, most of these reports have yet to be verified, so it’s unknown how widespread the bug is. Coming across this bug is still very rare, and the odds of permanently losing your character in Destiny 2 are relatively low, at least at this time of this writing. If the glitch becomes more common, then you have to wait for Bungie to come up with a permanent fix on their end.