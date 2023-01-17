A Destiny 2 bug is deleting players’ characters, sending the community into a panic

Bugs and glitches are common issues with modern-day triple-A titles, especially games requiring a lot of servers to function. However, there aren’t many video game bugs that make the entire community panic as much as this newly discovered glitch in Destiny 2. This new glitch has been reported to delete players’ entire characters, meaning players will have to rebuild their character from scratch, potentially losing previously saved load-outs.

Some players discovered the glitch a few days ago when they realized their character was missing upon login. Bungie contacted these players and recovered their character profiles within a few days. It was at first believed the character deletions were isolated problems and wouldn’t be widespread. However, a few more players reported their characters missing when logged in, potentially suggesting the glitch has spread beyond the initial reports. Reddit user Zzephiris shared that their avatar was randomly deleted a few days ago.

There’s no clear indication of how players can get this glitch, which means gamers aren’t sure what to avoid to not get the glitch. Not knowing what is causing the bug and if they could be next has made Destiny 2 player base paranoid. Currently, reports of the glitch aren’t very common, and the odds of players permanently losing their characters don’t seem to be very high.

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter developed by Bungie, the creator of the Halo series. It’s a sci-fi epic starring warriors known as Guardians, who travel the solar system and wield mystical powers called the Light and the Darkness. Bungie released a new trailer for its upcoming expansion called Lightfall, which focuses on Neptune, a planet untouched by the first collapse and is now threatened by an invasion. Neomuna is the neon-drenched capital of Neptune and is a thriving city with protectors called Cloudstriders. Lightfall with the Neomuna city will launch on February 28.