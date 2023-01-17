A new Neon-laced trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall shows off Neomuna

Bungie shared a new Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer, showing off more about the Neptunian city of Neomuna. Neomuna is laced with cyberpunk imagery and showered with plenty of neon lights, paying homage to the techno-futurism of the 80s. The trailer features players swinging around the city like Spider-Man, trying to escape from enemies, including the mysterious Tormentors.

In Neomuna, it’s up to the players to prevent the city’s destruction. Emperor Calus returns in the Lightfall expansion, acting as the Darkness general, and appears ready to strike Neomuna with giant spaceships and his army of the Witness. The trailer shows the Guardians teaming up with the people of Neomuna, called the Cloudstriders, to fight back against Calus’ armada. A scene in the trailer shows a Guardian falling to a Tormentor, highlighting the new enemies’ threat. The footage highlights the Guardians’ new Darkness power called a Strand. The Strand helps Guardians to travel faster, acting like a grappling hook.

Related: Multiple teams at Bungie dedicate hours to save one player’s lost Titan character

The trailer spotlights a lot of the agriculture of Neomuna, giving viewers their first good look at the futuristic aesthetics of the city. Neomuna is the capital city of Neptune, a previously untouched planet that survived the first collapse but is now being threatened by Calus and his army. Neomuna is a fully thriving city, filled with plenty of tall buildings and includes a lot of things like arcades and malls. This is a stark contrast to the ruins players are more used to traveling in.

Destiny 2: Lightfall was first announced in the Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23, 2022. The expansion is hyped as being one of the most ambitious expansions that Bungie has developed, spotlighting the new campaign elements and new functions like the Strand grappling. Lightfall is the seventh expansion of Destiny 2, and players can pre-order the expansion right now. Lightfall with the Neomuna city will launch on February 28.