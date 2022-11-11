How to fix the disappearing armor set bug in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos, hero of God of War Ragnarok and of the God of War series as a whole, is one badass guy. He has defeated thousands of foes, some of them many times bigger and scarier than himself, and has somehow evaded death for over 1,000 years. But Kratos, just like you and I, can get hurt. Not just emotionally, but physically too. That’s why Kratos wears armor. He’s not just making a bold, moody fashion statement; he’s protecting himself from damage, improving his stats (not just Defence, but his other stats too), and granting him special combat perks.

There are many armour sets in God of War Ragnarok, each one consisting of a piece of chest armor, a piece of wrist armor, and a piece of waist armor. You can even get especially powerful sets of armor if you pre-ordered the game, or bought the Deluxe Edition. It’s certainly important gear, which is why it’s very distressing for the small minority of players who return to the game only to discover that Kratos’ armor has completely disappeared.

How to avoid the disappearing armor set bug

Annoyingly, this same bug also reportedly affected some players in 2018’s God of War, and there seems to be a common cause. Most players who report the bug say that it happened when they put their PlayStation into rest mode with the game still running, and when they took the PlayStation back out of rest mode, their armor was gone. So, avoid putting your PlayStation in rest mode while God of War Ragnarok is running, and you should also avoid this bug.

How to fix the disappearing armor set bug

First, try restarting from the last checkpoint. Then, try loading a few different auto saves and manual saves. Next, try closing the game, then starting it up again. If none of those options work, turn your PlayStation off (don’t put it in rest mode), then boot it up again and launch the game once more. As a last resort, you might have to uninstall the game, then download and install it all over again. There’s no guarantee that even this will work, but some players have reported that it does.