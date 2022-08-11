How to fix the Error 1302 message in Tower of Fantasy

Whenever an MMO gains a lot of popularity, it is common for several issues to pop up for its players. From server issues to general bugs appearing in the game, there are a lot of moving pieces for players and the development team to get worked around so everyone is getting the best experience possible. Tower of Fantasy players know this all too well with various error messages popping up, including one codenamed Error 1302. Here is what we know about how to fix it.

Related: The best Tower of Fantasy servers to join – Which servers to play on

How to get past the 1302 error in Tower of Fantasy

Unfortunately, at least as of this writing, there is not a lot we know about this particular error code. However, we can say with a pretty strong certainty that it is server related and should be fixed within time by the development. Unfortunately, that also means there is not a lot you can do but be patient and wait for it to be taken care of.

While it is likely that you can’t do anything to fix the 1302 error, that doesn’t mean there is nothing you can at least try. We recommend exiting out of the game, logging out of your account, then signing back in and restarting it. You can also try a full reset of your PC and internet router. A quick speed test and look at your settings can let you know if your NAT Type and connection could be keeping you from getting the game’s normal performance.

If none of the above has worked for you, we recommend switching servers or waiting for the game to be fixed. Unfortunately, there is not much more we can say but try to be patient as server issues tend to pop up every now and then and are no fun for anyone to deal with.