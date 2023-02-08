How to fix the Pokémon Go shop not loading

Trainers logging into Pokémon Go have the option of heading to the store to grab items. Items range from Pokéballs, Potions, and Egg Incubators, all necessary things to ensure you capture new Pokémon and level them up. However, players can encounter a glitch in the system that prevents the shop from loading. If you ever find the shop unaccessible, here’s how you can open it up again.

How to get the Pokémon Go shop to load

Players who log into the game and find the shop not loading can try a few things to troubleshoot the problem. You’ll know when you encounter the problem if you head to the shop’s page and see a blank screen. Niantic recommends you first refresh the game data through the app’s settings. To do this, first, make sure Adventure Sync is enabled the entire time and go to Advanced Settings and you’ll find the option to refresh the data. Afterward, head back to the shop page to see if you can access it. If you still aren’t able to get into the shop, you’ll need to try another recommended option.

The next suggestion offered by Niantic is to simply reinstall Pokémon Go. While it may take a bit of time to do so, reinstalling the app ensures it launches with the latest version of the game. Deleting the Pokémon Go app and reinstalling it will not remove your game progress as all of it is stored online.

Another option is to clear your app data and cache. This may solve the problem and allow you to open the shop without issue. Open the settings app on your device and select storage then games. Find the Pokémon Go app and choose clear cache.

You can check to see if anyone else is encountering the problem as well by heading to Niantic’s official Twitter. You’ll be able to see posts related to problems within the game and find potential fixes for them. If you still are unable to open the shop, you’ll need to reach out directly to Niantic and wait for a response.