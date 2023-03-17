If you’re currently facing the “Unable to find Valid License” error in Diablo 4, you’re not alone. There have been numerous complaints about this error, and players are unable to jump into the game because of it. To help you out, we’ve decided to put together a list of methods that will help you fix the error.

How to fix the “Unable to find Valid License” error in Diablo 4

Before you start troubleshooting the issue, it is important to remember that the error usually appears if someone is trying to play Diablo 4 early access too early. However, if you’re experiencing the error after the beta went live, then you’ll need to fix the issue yourself.

Restart your router

The first thing you need to do is restart your router. The error may be appearing due to some problems with your internet connection, and the best way to fix it is by restarting the router. In some cases, a simple restart may not work. Therefore, we suggest you power cycle your router, which involves removing its cable from the power outlet and waiting two to three minutes before plugging it back in.

Restart the Battle.net Launcher or your console

Some players managed to fix the error by restarting their Battle.net launcher. All you have to do is open the System Tray on the desktop, right-click the launcher’s icon, and select ‘Exit.’ Once done, launch the application again to see if the issue has been resolved. If you’re playing the game on a console, you’ll need to restart it.

Repair the game files

Sometimes, the game files can get corrupted and cause multiple issues. However, instead of reinstalling the game, you can repair the files through the Battle.net launcher on your PC. Simply click the gear icon next to the ‘play’ button and select ‘Scan and Repair.’ It will take a few minutes for the process to get finished.