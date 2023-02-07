How to fix the weird voice error in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a fun game with lots of things to see on its adventure, but it is not a fully flawless experience. Just like any other video game, there will be bugs and glitches that pop up now and then. A pretty common one, at least during the early access portion of the game is the voices of the characters sounding weird and kind of robotic. Here is how to fix it.

Related: All spells available in Hogwarts Legacy

How to fix the robotic voice in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, a common issue people are running into is when they adjust the pitch on their male-voiced character and then it sounding very jarring when they speak. Unfortunately, the only way to get it to stop doing this is to set the pitch back to default. If you want a higher or lower pitch, you will need to wait for a future update where the bug is taken care of. Luckily, it is pretty well documented at this point, and should be fixed sooner rather than later.

Related: How to change the time of day in Hogwarts Legacy

You can set the pitch on your character at any time by passing the game and clicking on the Audio Options symbol (the speaker icon). Halfway down on this list is Pitch, which should be right in the middle to get rid of the weird voices. You can put this at default and adjust whatever other options you want to be different.

Related: All potions and their ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy

As stated above, this is the only known workaround for the robotic voices bug during the early access period. Hopefully, a day one patch will come out with the full release of the game that takes care of this small issue.