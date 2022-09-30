How to fix Xbox and Cloud Gaming login issues for Fortnite

When playing Fortnite, you might encounter a handful of errors whenever you try to jump into the game. This can happen at the login screen or while you’re playing a game, where you’ll get kicked back to the lobby. It’s never a good feeling, especially when you’re on a winning streak. Some problems exist for Xbox and Fortnite players using the Cloud Gaming services, and some players have reported issues on the PC. Here’s what we know about the Xbox and Cloud Gaming logging issues for Fortnite.

What login issues are happening for Fortnite Xbox players and Cloud Gaming?

Right now, the Fortnite Status page has shared that the game is experiencing some issues whenever anyone attempts to jump into the game. Players who are checking out the tweet are also reporting that there are problems happening for PC and PlayStation players, suggesting there is a more widespread issue happening right now.

So far, we do not have any details about what’s happening to Fortnite. Our best guess is the servers are experiencing a minor hiccup, and it’s all come down to the developers at Epic Games to figure out the issue. If they do, the servers might take some time to return, but they will be up. Because this is happening to multiple players, we do not imagine there’s anything you can do to help hasten the problems. The only thing players can do is wait until the servers return to Fortnite.

We're investigating a login issue on Xbox Consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) pic.twitter.com/dQUQ3L2kZd — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 30, 2022

We do not believe this issue will last for long. When Epic Games restores the login screen, you may have to drop out of the Fortnite launcher and then return to the game. Because we do not have any further information, it might be best to step away from the game until things calm down.