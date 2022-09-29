For those who want an absurd skin to use while playing Fortnite, a standout choice will be the G.O.A.T skin, which features the Goat from the Goat Simulator series. Goat Simulator 3 will be available on the Epic Games Store, but before it does, you can show your love for the series by running around Fortnite and earning your crown. This guide covers how to get the G.O.A.T skin in Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite partners with Goat Simulator to deliver one absurd skin

How to get the Goat Simulator skin in Fortnite

The only way to receive the G.O.A.T skin is by pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3 from the Epic Games Store. You can pre-order the game on the main store page or visit the Epic Games Store website to grab it. You want to make sure you purchase the game from your main Epic Games Store account associated with Fortnite if you plan to use it actively. The G.O.A.T skin is available if you pre-order any version of Goat Simulator 3, so you do not need to purchase a specific one to grab it.

Related: Where to find The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Upon grabbing your Goat Simulator 3 pre-order, the Goat Simulator skin should be available in Fortnite. However, any purchase of Goat Simulator 3 after the game is released will work, too, so long as you grab the game before September 29, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Alternatively, the Epic Games Store team has shared that the Goat Simulator skin could appear in the in-game Item Store in Fortnite, so if you do not purchase this outfit now, you might have a chance to grab it sometime in the future, potentially at a lower price from pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3, or if the game goes on sale at any time before September 29, 2023.

If you play Fortnite on an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or Android device, and you purchase Goat Simulator 3 on your Epic Games Store account and have that account linked to the other devices, the G.O.A.T skin will be available on those different platforms.