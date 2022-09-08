How to get A Bit Of Coin emblem in Destiny 2

You can unlock multiple emblems in Destiny 2; many associated have to do with playing through the seasonal content, completing the special raids and dungeons, or specific activities. You can place them on your Guardian’s profile for other players to see while you’re playing alongside them or competing against them in PvP matches. A unique one many players might seek out is the A Bit of Coin emblem. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the A Bit of Coin emblem in Destiny 2.

Where to find the A Bit of Coin emblem

The A Bit of Coin emblem was made available during the Season of Plunder, and it has to do with seasonal activities. You will be able to unlock it by ranking up your Star Hold, and the only way to do this is by playing through Ketchcrash and Expeditions. We recommend going through your daily bounties while working on this project, especially if you want to level up your Destiny 2 Battle Pass, giving you access to more rewards. The best way to receive the most experience points for your Star Hold is to complete the Master Ketchcrash activity.

When you reach rank 16 on the Star Hold, you will receive the final reward, an Ascendant Shard. After accepting it, the A Bit of Coin emblem notification will appear on your screen, and you can add it to your Destiny 2 profile. It’s another piece of fashion you can add to your character to make them stand out alongside the other players in the game.

We recommend working on this before the Season of Plunder ends to ensure you can secure it for your character. However, reaching rank 16 with the Star Hold should not be too difficult, especially if you regularly complete the Ketchcrash weekly activities and try to go for the Seasonal Title.