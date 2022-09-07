The Bountiful Wells mod is an upgrade you can find in Destiny 2. You will place it on your preferred armor pieces, giving you multiple passive bonuses during combat. Where you use it is up to you, and how to best use it will vary based on the activity you’re going to go through. There are only a handful of ways to obtain this mod. This guide covers how to get the Bountiful Wells mod in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Bountiful Wells mod in Destiny 2

The best way to obtain the Bountiful Wells mod is to make your way over to Ada-1 in the Tower. You can find it close to the western part of the region. Rather than teleporting to the traditional Tower entrance, we recommend you teleport to the Annex spawn location on the southwest side of the Tower. From there, move past The Drifter, and take a left before you go up the stairs to the Bazaar. You will find Ada-1 in her shop, and you can speak with her to purchase the Bountiful Wells mod. You will want to visit Ada-1 once a week to see what new mods she has for sale.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bountiful Wells mod has it so that your Elemental well mods will now stack when you spawn elemental wells, and they generate additional wells for each copy of the mod you have equipped. If you’re planning to regularly use Elemental wells with your Guardian, likely for PvE encounters, grabbing this mod is a solid option. It costs two energy to slot it into your armor, and it will need to go into armor that uses Solar.

These won’t be around for long. When they disappear from Ada-1’s shop, we recommend returning to her to see if she offers it again.