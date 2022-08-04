The Captain’s Logbook is a treasured item in Sea of Thieves, and you will be able to add it to your customized ship to take note of the many adventures you undergo alongside your crew. The book will steadily add more information about everything you and your crew complete during a session, but many players will be on the hunt for these prized items. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Captain’s Logbook in Sea of Thieves.

Where to get a Captain’s Logbook

The Captain’s logbook is automatically added to any purchased ship in Sea of Thieves. You must buy a ship at the beginning of a session, and it will be available for the Captain to review on the Captain’s table of the boat. Then, you can pick it up and read it at leisure to explore the many activities you’ve gone through as a crew.

While these are everyday items for a Captain, the Captain’s Logbook is a treasured item for other players if they can defeat your ship. Anytime another player sinks your ship, they can find the logbook in the wreckage and steal it from you, similar to any loot they find floating in the sea. When another player steals your Captain’s Logbook, they will make their way to the Reaper’s Hideout and sell it. The amount of money a player earns will vary on the tier of the Captain’s Logbook.

These are the gold prices another player receives for selling your Captain’s Logbook based on its tier. The days reflected in these prices are based on Sea of Thieves days, not actual days.

Noteworthy (0 to 6 days old): 300 gold

Accomplished (7 to 14 days old): 2,500 Gold

Remarkable (15 to 19 days old): 10,000 Gold

Extraordinary (20 or more days old): 25,000

We recommend becoming wary if you’ve been sailing for a long time with a customized ship, as you will likely become a target for other players.