How to get a Drill in Core Keeper

One of the most vital items players will use in Core Keeper is the Drill. The equipment will help players mine and extract valuable resources that can either be sold or used somewhere else. However, obtaining a Drill isn’t as easy as it is a late-game item, and players will need to fulfill specific prerequisites for it.

How to get a Drill

To obtain a Drill in Core Keeper, follow the below-mentioned steps:

You need to unlock Azeos’ Wilderness first. However, to do so, you need to defeat Glurch the Abominous Mass, Ghorm the Devourer, and the Hive Mother. Once you defeat all three bosses, use the items they drop to activate the titular Core. Starting the Core will remove the barrier around Azeos’ Wilderness, and you’ll be able to access it.

Once the Azeos’ Wilderness is unlocked, venture into the area and collect Scarlet and Iron ore. While Iron ore is readily available in several locations, Scarlet ore is exclusive to Azeos’ Wilderness.

The next step is to set build the Drill. The items you will be using to do so are Iron Bar x10 and Scarlet Bar X10.

Once you have gathered all the necessary resources, you will be able to build the Drill using the Automation Bench. That said, Automation Bench isn’t available by default, and you have to craft it using the Scarlet Workbench.