How to get a Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

In Minecraft, Conduits are items that not only allow you to breathe underwater around them but will also damage any hostile mobs that come into their radius. Additionally, you can mine faster and see better in its radius. This makes the Conduit a necessity if you are going to be mining an underwater area. However, the Conduit can only be crafted with a key ingredient that can be difficult to find. Here is how to find a Heart of the Sea in Minecraft.

A Heart of the Sea is an item you will need to find in your Survival world if you want to craft a Conduit. You cannot craft one, and the item is not dropped by mobs or traded by villagers. Instead, you will need to find it in a buried treasure chest.

Before you can find a buried treasure chest, you need to find a sunken ship. As you might have guessed, sunken ships can be found underwater in ocean biomes, but they also have a chance to spawn on beaches. Look around the ship for a chest that will have a Treasure Map inside. Look at the map and follow it to the X to find a chest buried underground. A Heart of the Sea will be in that chest that you can combine with eight Nautilus Shells to craft a Conduit. There are no other uses for the Heart of the Sea, at least as of this writing.