How to get a Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy

Potion brewing is an essential skill for any aspiring magic user. In Hogwarts Legacy, players can brew a wide range of options, from healing elixirs to powerful potions that can alter the course of a battle. Brewing potions can be a rather tedious process, but there is a way to make it to that you never have to brew another potion again and have an unlimited supply at your fingertips — though it is a bit unreliable as this item brews a random potion every 12 minutes. The Hopping Pot does just that, so let’s take a look at how you can get one.

Where can I get the Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To purchase the Hopping Pot, head to Hogsmeade’s Tomes and Scrolls store. You’ll find the Hopping Pot priced at 3,000 Galleons, so if you need help making some extra cash, make sure you go out and farm some eyeball chests.

Once you’ve sent 30 Moonstones to place your Hopping pot in your room, you can cook up random potions every 12 minutes. Any potion in the game — all seven of them — will be automatically and randomly brewed with the Hopping pot. Fortunately, you can place up to three of them in your room to maximize profit. Note that you don’t have to spend 3,000 Galleons for every Hopping Pot, but each pot placement does consume 30 Moonstones.

Related: How to get and use Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

Despite producing potions at random, the Hopping Pot proves to be a quick and efficient solution for players who don’t feel like sourcing their own ingredients. You can passively produce consumables for battle while taking care of other bits of business instead of actively sourcing ingredients and brewing potions yourself at a Potion Station.