How to earn money fast in Hogwarts Legacy

Galleons are as good as gold in the Hogwarts Legacy world. If you want to be able to buy plenty of resources and other items, you need to fill your pockets with this cash. Doing that can be a little easier said than done, though. With that in mind, here are some tips for making a lot of money in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Should you use a controller or keyboard and mouse for Hogwarts Legacy?

How to get a lot of Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the best ways to make a lot of money fast in Hogwarts Legacy is to open up eyeball chests that you find around the world. To do this, you need the Disillusionment spell, which will cloak you in any environment. Use it outside of sight of the chest and you can open it and get 500 Galleons. Be sure to use Revelio to find these chests easily, especially in Hogsmeade.

Outside of the eyeball chests, the best way to make money quick is to sell items to various shops. Be sure to look through your gear page and sell anything that you don’t want or need to a shop.

Related: Where to find the Dogweed and Deathcap store in Hogwarts Legacy

After Deek the House Elf gives you a magical bag to capture beasts, you will want to gather Puffskeins and sell them at the Brood & Peck store located in Hogsmeade. At 120 Galleons per creature, you can make a lot of money by quickly locating these creatures and dedicating yourself to gathering them.

Those are the best ways to make a bunch of money pretty quickly in Hogwarts Legacy. None of these methods will make you an instant millionaire compared to other witches and wizards, but none of these methods will take too long to do if you dedicate yourself to them.