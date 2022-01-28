How to get a Sun Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Sun Stones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are mainly needed to evolve Pokémon such as Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant. As veterans may expect, all Sun Stones can be tough to obtain when taking their chances and attempting to find one in the wild. Although this may be the case, there are a few other methods that will save you a handful of minutes.

The easiest way to nab a Sun Stone is through the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. The shop will have it for the price of 1,200 Merit Points, a currency that can be acquired through finding and returning satchels in the Lost and Found menu. Another guaranteed way of getting a Sun Stone is by doing the “A Home Under the Eaves” quest that can be picked up from the Galaxy Hall in Jubilife (as pictured above). Once finished, it will reward trainers a Sun Stone and a Rare Candy.

The stone is seemingly populated in Space-Time Distortions, as well. Once inside, defeated Pokémon have a higher chance to drop the stone than they would elsewhere.

Lastly, players may need to resort to riding Ursaluna (obtained after Mission 7) and using its dig ability to scrounge up a hidden Sun Stone. This can be done throughout the entire map, but the odds of getting this particular item is much lower than using the other methods.

