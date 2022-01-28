How does the Lost and Found mechanic work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Although this feature may not be foreign to Mystery Dungeon fans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first mainline game to allow any online player to help you retrieve certain goods. Known as Lost and Found, the mechanic is essentially a solution for those have dropped a random set of items after fainting and look to get them back. This is undoubtedly a game-saving addition for these unfortunately players, but it is even more generous to those who utilize its full capabilities.

As you traverse the Hisui region, you may notice a multitude of satchels lying around in random parts of the map. These bags are what hold the items that have been dropped by other real players. If you’ve managed to snag one of these, begin by opening up the main menu’s Internet Connection option and pull up the Lost and Found menu. This will display all of the bags you’ve collected, what each contains, and even allows you to return them to their rightful owner directly from it.

With these items now returned, you’ll be gifted as many as 100 Merit Points (or “MP” for short). This reward is a new type of currency that can be spent at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village in return for some incredibly valuable items, such as evolution stones and the linking cable. These key items for evolving Pokémon typically cost around 1,000 Merit Points or more, so it is best to find and return as many satchels as you can.

Related: Do shiny Pokémon appear in the overworld in Pokémon Legends: Arceus