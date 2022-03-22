How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

As promised by the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Two roadmap, fans can now unlock a brand new SMG known as the Armaguerra 43. The weapon is essentially Vanguard’s old-school version of an MP7, as the puny weapon has an overwhelmingly fast fire rate. Luckily, there are two methods of unlocking the Armaguerra 43 and you won’t need the Battle Pass to perform either.

Vanguard and Warzone unlock challenge

Those in any of the games’ multiplayer modes can unlock the SMG by getting 10 Hipfire Kills in a single match 15 times. As you don’t need to do this with a specific weapon, we recommend players partake in the challenge with a shotgun in Vanguard modes with Blitz Combat Pacing. Blitz is known to hold the most amount of players in a lobby, so you should earn 10 kills a match in just a few minutes.

Vanguard Zombies unlock challenge

You can also own the gun in all modes by completing the Armaguerra 43’s dedicated Zombies challenge. This requires that you eliminate 400 frozen zombies with an SMG. That means you’ll need to equip and use the Frost Blast Artifact — which is found in the loadout menu — to freeze zombies before killing them. For this challenge, it is best to use the MP-40 SMG, as it is surely the strongest in the category. In sum, it should take you two to three matches of Zombies to own the Armaguerra.

