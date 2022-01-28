How to get a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Drawing from past games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus holds a collection of stones for trainers to collect and use to evolve various Pokémon. Of these, the Thunder Stone is a useful item that can turn a Pikachu into a Raichu and an Eevee into a Jolteon. Players won’t be able to outright buy this from places like the basic camp or general store, but there is unique place that has it up for sale and can also be discovered out in the wild.

Similar to the Fire Stone, amongst others, the simplest method to snag a Thunder Stone is by purchasing it at the Trading Post located in the northwest corner of Jubilife Village. Though, it will come at a big price, with one stone costing trainers 1,000 Merit Points. These points can mainly be granted from retrieving and returning satchels through the Lost and Found menu.

If you’re unable to find satchels, the other option offered is to dig up items from beneath the surface in hopes of finding a Thunder Stone. This can be done by completing Mission 7 and riding the Ursaluna rewarded. From there, you’ll be prompted to pull up these hidden items, but what is given to you is mostly at random.

