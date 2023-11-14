How to Get All Rewards From Leywise in Remnant 2

Leywise is one of the handful of NPCs you can meet in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, and he previously worked as the One True King’s scribe. You can get multiple rewards from Leywise, but you need to track down items to offer him in return.

The items you need to find are scattered throughout the Forlorn Coast, the first areas you can visit while playing The Awakened King DLC. When you offer them to Leywise, he’ll accept them, and if you do so in a particular way, he’s willing to part with specific rings and amulets to assist you on your journey. Here’s everything you need to know about getting all rewards from Leywise in Remnant 2.

How to Unlock All Items from Leywise in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Screenshot by Gamepur

The items you get from Leywise come from finding quest items in the Forlorn Coast, one of the new locations you can explore in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC. There are two notable quest items, and one of them can give you two. However, you can only receive one reward from Leywise for each quest item, which means you’ll have to reroll your The Awakened King world in Adventure Mode, find it again, and then present it to him differently. It’s similar to the rewards you can get for siding with The One True King, or Nimue.

These are the quest items you need to find for Leywise, and the items he’ll give you in return while playing Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC.