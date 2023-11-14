How to Get All Rewards From Leywise in Remnant 2

There are several rewards you can get from Leywise in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King, and this guide shows you how to get them all.

Leywise is one of the handful of NPCs you can meet in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, and he previously worked as the One True King’s scribe. You can get multiple rewards from Leywise, but you need to track down items to offer him in return.

The items you need to find are scattered throughout the Forlorn Coast, the first areas you can visit while playing The Awakened King DLC. When you offer them to Leywise, he’ll accept them, and if you do so in a particular way, he’s willing to part with specific rings and amulets to assist you on your journey. Here’s everything you need to know about getting all rewards from Leywise in Remnant 2.

The items you get from Leywise come from finding quest items in the Forlorn Coast, one of the new locations you can explore in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC. There are two notable quest items, and one of them can give you two. However, you can only receive one reward from Leywise for each quest item, which means you’ll have to reroll your The Awakened King world in Adventure Mode, find it again, and then present it to him differently. It’s similar to the rewards you can get for siding with The One True King, or Nimue.

These are the quest items you need to find for Leywise, and the items he’ll give you in return while playing Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC.

Item LocationItem NameRewardHow to Get
Misplaced-Memoir-location-in-Remannt-2-The-Awakened-KingBookbound MedallionBurden of the SciolistThere is an item called the Misplaced Memoir, and you can bring it back to Leywise. He will accept it, and give you the Burden of Sciolist in return.
Misplaced-Memoir-location-in-Remannt-2-The-Awakened-KingBookbound MedallionRing of Infinite DamageAfter you get the Misplaced Memoir to Leywise, tell him you have the item but do not give it to him. Instead, decline to do so, but speak to him again and then offer it to him a second time, and then he’ll give you the Ring of Infinite Damage.
Scribes-Tome-Location-in-Remnant-2-The-Awakened-KingScribe’s TomeIndex of the ScribeHead to the platforms above Leywise, and you should find the Scribe’s Tome close to the elevator. Bring it back to Leywise, and he’ll provide you with the Index of the Scribe Amulet.

