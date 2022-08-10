Amber Essence+ is an important material for some of the better armor you will be crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It’s a resource you want to bring to the Smithy to upgrade particular pieces of equipment you want to upgrade, and these are likely some of the best armor you can achieve in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Amber Essence+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Amber Essence+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

One of the better ways to find Amber Essence+ is by completing the more challenging Anomaly Investigation quests. These become available as you level up your Anomaly Research alongside Bahari. You can find him to the right of the Canteen in Elgado Outpost. You can quickly level up your Anomaly Research by harvesting resources on Anomaly quests, fighting smaller monsters in the area, or breaking off monster parts while fighting the target creature.

Amber Essence+ is the more advanced version of Amber Essence. You have a good chance to obtain the standard Amber Essence by completing Anomaly Investigations. Alternatively, you can purchase this item from Bahari, who has them for sale at his vendor at the Anomaly Research station. These cost Investigation Coins, which you earn by completing every Anomaly Investigation or by completing the Anomaly Research request Bahari has for you and finishing 10 of them.

When you have enough Amber Essence+, take it to the Smithy in Elgado Outpost, and they will be able to augment some of the best armor you have in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The material is hard to find, but we encourage you to continue to heavy grind through Anomaly Investigations and continually fight some of the toughest monsters available to you to hunt.