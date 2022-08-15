How to get an Assist in MultiVersus

The daily challenges and seasonal milestones of MultiVersus often have you padding stat sheets by performing certain in-game tasks a number of times in order to earn Gold. While challenges like getting eliminations and winning matches are straightforward and relatively easy to accomplish, one such task that stumps even the most successful of players is earning assists. However, assisting an elimination can be relatively easy to pull off if you know how best to qualify for doing so.

Getting assists in MultiVersus

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

An assist is earned whenever a move of yours doesn’t directly eliminate an opponent, but contributes to a player being eliminated. This move does not particularly need to be an attack, but can instead offer utility to a teammate such as shields and stuns. As you could probably assume, playing a support role to a teammate makes farming assists much easier.

Optimal assist farming requires a coordinated partner with which to play in two-versus-two matches. Their choice of character doesn’t matter too much, so long as they can finish off moderately damaged enemies. Taz or the Iron Giant are excellent bruisers, but virtually any character is up for the task.

As the person farming assists, you will need to play as a character whose abilities can give substantial advantages to the teammate finishing off the elimination. An easy example would be Wonder Woman, whose lasso can pull opponents into range of your teammate’s heavy attack.

