How to get and use Crimson Amber Medallions in Elden Ring

There are plenty of great items to pick up early in your Elden Ring playthrough. One great Talisman item to pick up is the Crimson Amber Medallion, which gives a boost to your overall health. This item is great to have in the early stages of the game, when your vigor might be low or you are just learning how to play the game. Here is how to acquire the Crimson Amber Medallion and how to use it.

Where to find Crimson Amber Medallions

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get ahold of a Crimson Amber Medallion early in the Elden Ring. The first option is to choose the Talisman as your keepsake at the start of the game. While this means you will have boosted health from the moment you start the game, it also means missing out on better keepsake items. The better option is to acquire a Crimson Amber Medallion from a merchant, who can be found relatively early in the game.

Located in the Weeping Peninsula in South Limgrave, there is a merchant posted near a campfire. This is located right next to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace, about halfway to the castle on the southern edge. The merchant sells a Crimson Amber Medallion for 1,500 runes. This area is a bit of a distance away from the starting region, but can quickly be gotten to on horse back. There is a bridge with a massive crossbow on it and a valley with a giant in it between you and the merchant, but using Torrent you can fly past these enemies without too much trouble.

What Crimson Amber Medallions do

The Crimson Amber Medallion is a Talisman that can be equipped, similar to armor and weapons. While the medallion is equipped, players will gain 1% additional health. While this sounds like an insignificant amount of health, it can be the difference between life and death depending on the enemy. Players will likely end up switching to more powerful Talismans later in Elden Ring, but there aren’t too many in the early section, so its worth seeking out.